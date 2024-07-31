The Porter Police Department has released a photo of an individual connected to theft.

Police say the subject in the photo is wearing a light hooded sweatshirt with dark pants that have a bright colored stripe down the side.

Several residents have reported their vehicle being rummaged through and in some cases items stolen, according to police.

“We are asking for the public’s help with the following: If you live in/near downtown Porter, or the Woodlake Springs subdivision, please review any video footage you may have from security/door bell cameras between the hours of 1am-3am on 7/30/24,” the Porter Police Department said in a statement.

Those with any information are asked to call the Porter Police Department at 219-926-7611.