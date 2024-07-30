Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes has released the name of the victim in the fatal crash on U.S. 20 in Pine Township on Friday evening, July 26.
The victim has been identified as 49 year-old Tia Elkins, of Valparaiso.
ORIGINAL POST From Town of Chesterton Facebook page on July 29:
Motorist dies in rollover on US 20 in Pine Township
A motorist was pronounced deceased at the scene of a rollover accident on U.S. 20 in Pine Township on Friday evening, July 26, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police is reporting.
According to the PCSP, at 8:52 p.m. the female driver of a 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was eastbound on U.S. when, in the area of C.R. 1400N, her vehicle left the roadway, crashed, and came to rest on its roof in a ditch.
“Tragically, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the PCSP said. “Please keep the families and friends of the victim in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We have no further information available at this moment.”
The Porter County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.
The Chesterton Fire Department responded to the crash.