The following is a statement from the South Shore Line regarding Lollapalooza:

The following South Shore Line service updates will be in effect to accommodate passengers attending Lollapalooza, taking place Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Grant Park.

Thursday & Friday:

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:40 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 10:43 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave.

Alcohol will be prohibited on South Shore trains all day Thursday/Friday. Please be advised that glass bottles are always prohibited.

Saturday & Sunday:

Westbound Train 504 and Train 606 will operate Extras for additional capacity to accommodate passengers heading to Chicago in the morning. Train 504 and Train 606 and their Extras will make all regular stops to Chicago.

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 8:55 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 8:58 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave.

An Extra eastbound train will depart Millennium Station at 10:55 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 10:58 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave.

Alcohol will be prohibited on South Shore trains all day Saturday/Sunday. Please be advised that glass bottles are always prohibited.

As with all special events and festivals, passengers may encounter crowded conditions on trains and should anticipate an increased NICTD Transit Police presence during Lollapalooza. Please be advised the South Shore Line reserves the right to remove disorderly passengers. Disorderly conduct includes, but is not limited to, public indecency/nudity, and drunken or disruptive conduct.