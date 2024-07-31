12-week ‘Bridges Out of Poverty: Getting Ahead’ class to start August 14

The Salvation Army of Michigan City will launch another 12-week session of “Bridges Out of Poverty: Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’ By World” beginning on Wednesday, August 14. Classes will take place every Wednesday at The Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin Street, at 5:00 pm. This will be the sixth series of Bridges hosted by The Salvation Army, a program that Major Becky Simmons feels is needed in the Michigan City community as a way of helping residents identify and overcome barriers.

“This class is ideal for anyone who wants to make a change in their life,” said Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City with her husband, Major Dale Simmons. “Bridges really focuses on individuals as a whole person,talking about our childhood experience, how we grew up, and how that all impacts the decisions we make as adults. It’s a great opportunity for anyone who is at a point in their life that they’re ready to do something different and finally get ahead.” Some “hidden rules for getting ahead” that are discussed in this session includes building confidence in doing what it takes to get ahead, how to build resources and make connections, ways to deal with change, and how to create stability.

Incentives are offered throughout the session, providing small celebrations along to encourage engagement and motivation. This year, Comcast has donated 15 new laptop computers that will be provided to those who complete the entire 12-week session. The laptop donation is part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

“For more than a decade, Comcast has been committed to closing the digital divide in Michigan City and other communities across its footprint nationally,” said Philip Goodrich, Comcast’s Community Relations Manager in Northern Indiana. “We are proud to partner with The Salvation Army of Michigan City to help residents build digital skills and access the technology they need to succeed in today’s digital world.”

Bridges: Getting Ahead is free and open to the public. Free childcare is provided during the class, and a free dinner is served after the class. Sessions are led by Kimberley Williams, who is a certified facilitator of this program. Funding for this program is provided by the Duneland Health Council. With numerous graduates from this program, Simmons said she truly believes in this program and looks forward to welcoming new attendees this year. Those interested can simply plan to attend the first session on August 14. Advance enrollment is not necessary. More information about Bridges and Pathway of Hope is available by contacting The Salvation Army at (219) 874-6885.

For those seeking longer-term support, The Salvation Army also offers Pathway of Hope – a 12 to 18-month case management program available to families with at least one child under the age of 18 in the home and focuses on breaking the cycle of generational poverty. Enrollment for this program is open year-round. Other programs and services offered by The Salvation Army of Michigan City include a food pantry, diaper bank, utility assistance, summer camp, free clothing room, weekend backpack feeding program, and seasonal assistance. For more information, contact The Salvation Army at (219) 874-6885 or visit www.samichigancity.org.