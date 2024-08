La Porte Police are asking the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Randy Heider who is currently wanted by the LPPD for battery with bodily injury, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

Police say if you know the whereabouts of Heider, you are encouraged to provide tips(s) to the La Porte Police Department.

Contact Cpl. Adam Jaskowiak at (219-362-9446 ext: 2134) or ajaskowiak@lpcitypd.com.

Police say you may remain anonymous.