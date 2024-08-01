New data shows enrollment in the state adult education program administered by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) topped 25,000 learners from July 2023 through July 2024, representing a 25% increase over a two-year period.

The Adult Education program helps Hoosiers increase skills, earn high school credentials and achieve industry-recognized certification. Preliminary numbers for the most recent year show that adult education enrollment topped 25,000 students with in-person and online classes, career training, and workforce programming offered by a network of school districts, postsecondary education providers, employers, community-based agencies, and the Department of Correction.

In Indiana, nearly 4,200 Hight School Equivalencies were awarded in the 2023-24 program cycle, an increase of eight percent over two years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a secondary credential is estimated to improve wages by about $8,900 a year. The economic impact of the 4,000-plus high school equivalency diplomas is significant, boosting Indiana’s economy by over $35 million.

DWD Commissioner Richard Paulk recognized the results as proof for Hoosiers’ need of adult education services.

“It is essential for Indiana’s continued economic development to have a skilled workforce,” said Commissioner Paulk. “The benefits to the state economically are certainly important but the financial impact on the worker and jobseeker are what stand out to me. These are life changing numbers and life changing programs. I’m proud to see Adult Education’s growth and continued upskilling of Hoosiers to their higher potential.”

Part of adult education’s impressive growth is in providing Hoosiers with on-demand skills and opportunities to earn high-value career certificates in fields like advanced manufacturing; building and construction; health and life sciences; IT and business services; and transportation and logistics.

More than 2,700 industry-recognized credentials were earned statewide in the last program year, a double-digit increase over the last two years. Indiana adult education programs grew workforce enrollments by double digits in the same period, helping more than 3,250 employees increase productivity and advance in their careers.

Chief Workforce Officer Katie Rounds applauded the efforts of both the program and learners.

“The certificates not only put the students on a path to success but are critical in helping ensure we are training people with the in-demand skills employers need in today’s workforce,” Rounds said. “The program facilitators bring the opportunity to the learner but then it is up to the individual to make the commitment. When the student completes the certificate, we all win, employers included.”

Spurring this growth were aggressive performance and enrollment goals and additional mentoring to local providers aided by an additional $4 million in funding approved by the Indiana General Assembly. Adult education is performance based, and funds are awarded competitively to local providers for classes and training in all Indiana counties.

Program leader and Associate Chief of Workforce Strategy and Design Marilyn Pitzulo touts her team’s capabilities as a key factor of growth.

“Indiana is recognized nationally as a leader in the adult education space and has won innovation awards from the Coalition On Adult Basic Education (COABE).” Pitzulo said. “It is the personal touch everyone at DWD provides that makes a difference. It is the dedication of the local providers who work one-on-one with adult learners that makes a difference. We truly take care in our program to make it both effective and transparent to those we serve which is why we see the successes we do.”

To learn more about adult education and the opportunities it provides visit DWD online.