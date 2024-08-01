Wednesday, Rep. Frank Mrvan announced a federal grant award for the City of La Porte Fire Department under the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the City of La Porte Fire Department will receive $128,315 to purchase diesel exhaust removal systems for all three fire stations to minimize exposure to harmful contaminants and carcinogens. In general, the AFG program assists fire departments in making critical improvements to operations and safety, equipping and training emergency personnel, and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Congratulations to the City of La Porte Fire Department on successfully securing this vital funding to improve protections for our first responders and ensure they have the resources to safely perform their duties. I will continue to do all I can to support our selfless first responders and their essential services to protect our region.”

Andy Snyder, Fire Chief of the City of La Porte Fire Department, stated, “The La Porte Fire Department is extremely excited to receive funding to purchase diesel exhaust removal systems for each of the 3 stations. As a result, it will minimize firefighters’ exposure to harmful contaminants and carcinogens known to be associated with diesel exhaust emissions. Firefighters are at a much higher risk for several types of cancer just by the nature of the work they perform. One critical step to minimizing these increased risks is to remove the hazards known to cause them, which this grant award will most certainly do. I am very appreciative to our federal elected officials for continuing to fund the AFG program and ensure these federal dollars are returning to the citizens of La Porte.”