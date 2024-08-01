LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Two public meetings are planned next month for the 80/94 FlexRoad project, one in Indiana and one in Illinois. FlexRoad is an Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) project that is expected to improve traffic flow and safety along Indiana’s busiest interstate corridor. The meetings will offer the public a chance to get the latest updates about the project.

Wednesday, August 14 Thursday, August 15

Hammond Sportsplex & Community Center Irwin Community Center

6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond IN 18120 Highland Ave., Homewood, IL

Both meetings start at 5:30 and end at 7 p.m. CT with a presentation at 6 p.m. The meetings will include information on anticipated improvements, focus on next steps, and offer an opportunity for one-on-one conversations with members of the Project Team. Comments associated with the public meetings will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 16.

Project Overview

FlexRoad includes 14 miles of the I-80/I-94 corridor (Borman Expressway) from the I-65 interchange in Lake County, Indiana to the IL 394 interchange in Cook County, Illinois.

Innovative strategies are being developed to help reduce travel time, increase reliability, and improve safety along the busy corridor.

Strategies include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems. Improvements are also planned at the I-65 and Broadway interchanges.

Attendees will hear more details about planned improvements and the public hearing that is expected later this year.

Public Meeting – Special Accommodations

With advance notice, INDOT can provide special accommodation for persons with disabilities and/or limited English speaking ability and persons needing auxiliary aids or services such as interpreters, signers, readers or large print.

Should special accommodation be needed, please contact Berry Craig, public involvement specialist, at (270) 705-1640, or email berry.craig@parsons.com.