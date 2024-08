Conservation officers in Lake County located a stolen vehicle Wednesday using drones.

Conservation Officers Neel and Meiss were working in Northern Lake County Wednesday evening when Officer Neel located a suspicious vehicle in the woods using a UAV (Drone).

Officer Neel then guided Officer Meiss to the vehicle, as he was patrolling on an ATV.

Officer Meiss confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied, and was stolen from a neighboring community.

Efforts are underway to return the truck to its owner.