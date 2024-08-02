The Rotary Club of Michigan City invites the community to participate in its newest service project – a Monday morning beach clean-up.

Rotarians will gather at Washington Park Beach on Monday, August 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. to help clean up the beach after the busiest beach weekend of the year in Michigan City, the Great Lakes Grand Prix races.

“The boat races certainly have a big economic impact in our city,” said Rotary Club President Matt Kubik. “Thousands visit our beaches to watch the event. But the races also have a huge impact on our beautiful beaches. Big events at the beach typically means an aftermath of litter including single-use plastics, cans, cigarette butts, and more. These non-biodegradable items can only be cleaned up by hand.”

Members of the club will provide grabbers, scoops, and buckets to anyone who wants to join in the beach clean-up efforts. A light breakfast of doughnuts, coffee, and juice will also be provided to those who participate. This is a family-friendly way to give back to the community and help keep the city beach clean.

Those without a beach sticker can let Washington Park gate attendants know they are volunteering with the Rotary Club and will be admitted at no cost.

“As Rotarians, we live by the motto of ‘service above self’ and this is a perfect example of how the club can address issues right here in our community,” Kubik said. “Just 15 minutes of picking up litter can make a big difference – and it’s a good opportunity to be acquainted with the Rotary Club of Michigan City.”

The Rotary Club of Michigan City meets every Thursday at noon at The Salvation Army. Annual service projects include scholarships, community awards, a literacy program with third-grade students, youth leadership camp, service to non-profit organizations, and a recent donation to the art community.

Meetings are open to the public and include a weekly guest speaker. More information about the Rotary Club of Michigan City, including how to become a member, can be found at www.mcrotary.org.