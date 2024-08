NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close U.S. 24 between County Road 50 East and County Road 150 East on or after Monday, August 5.

U.S. 24 will be closed through late September for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project at Montgomery Ditch. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 16 and State Road 55.