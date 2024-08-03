Michigan City Area Schools teacher Susan Shell is among the Top 25 finalists for the Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Shell is a kindergarten teacher at Marsh Elementary. She has taught at the kindergarten level for 17 years – 16 of them for MCAS.

In order to create life-long learners, Shell believes that she must commit to being one, too. She earned her Master’s in Early Childhood Education in 2023, and completed a year-long training last spring in LETRS, a research-based program rooted in the science of reading.

She participated in a Math Fellowship cohort last school year, piloting a problem-solving program in her classroom. In December 2023, she presented at the national EL Education Conference in Denver about her work with students in fostering early numeracy and foundational math skills.

A Mentor Teacher Leader, Shell visits other classrooms to model lessons and co-teach, and she serves as the technology trainer for her building. She is also an expert grant writer who has secured over $100,000 in funding for her students, classroom, and school. Materials obtained have ranged from cutting-edge technology to basic necessities for students, such as daily snacks, hats, and mittens.

Shell is passionate about connecting students to the community, and she takes students on “learning trips” at least once a month to visit first responders, parks, the public library, and more. These curriculum-based learning trips connect with the district’s Habits of Character and boost students’ vocabulary, discourse, and sense of community.

“I am humbled, blessed, and excited to be part of such an elite group and to be recognized for doing what I love, which is to be there for my students and community,” said Shell. “Being a kindergarten teacher is a giant responsibility because we set the tone for the beginning of students’ school journeys. I am honored that families trust me to ignite the love of learning for their children.”

“Susan’s students love learning and show tremendous growth,” said Marsh Principal Moniqua Neal. “She is an expert in instruction, and she builds lasting relationships with children and families. She is such an asset to our school!”

“When you walk into Susan’s classroom, you feel the love that she has for her students, and this is reciprocated by all who are fortunate enough to be in her classroom,” said MCAS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins. “She pursues every opportunity to deepen her knowledge base and identify strategies that will enable each of her kindergarteners to reach their full potential. She is a true model of excellence for our district and we are thrilled that she is an Indiana Teacher of the Year Top 25 Finalist.”

Shell was selected as the Michigan City Area Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year in April and was recognized along with four other MCAS staff members who have gone above and beyond to serve students. For more information about the MCAS Teacher and Employee of the Year program, which is sponsored by Comcast and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, visit http://educateMC.net/TOY_EOY.

Each spring, the Indiana Department of Education invites school districts to nominate up to two locally recognized Teachers of the Year, one at the elementary and one at the secondary level, who are then considered for the Indiana Teacher of the Year. For more information about the Indiana Teacher of the Year program, visit https://www.in.gov/doe/educators/teacher-of-the-year/.