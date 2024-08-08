CROWN POINT, Ind. – Casimira Bilinski of Calumet City, Ill. won Monday’s 2024 apple peeling contest at the Lake County Indiana Fair’s Senior Day, sponsored by Franciscan Health.

Bilinski, 75, beat out eight competitors with the longest continuous peel, measuring 44 inches. Bilinski is a former winner, winning first place in the 2022 contest.

Franciscan Health Senior Day at the Lake County Indiana fair featured free admission for seniors 62 and older with free health screenings such as blood pressure, glucose testing, body mass index and pulmonary function and information on a variety of Franciscan Health programs and services for seniors. Snacks, entertainment and giveaways were included.

The annual event aims to educate seniors and their caregivers on a variety of healthcare topics and services provided by Franciscan Health.

This year’s event drew more than 300 seniors from around the Region.