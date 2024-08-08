To accommodate passengers attending the Metallica concert taking place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 11 South Shore Line Service Advisory – Metallica at Soldier Field Aug. 9 and 11g. 11, 2024, at Soldier Field, the South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the Soldier Field entrance via a pedestrian walkway.

As 18th St. Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, SSL passengers utilizing 18th St. for this event should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street.

The following trains will serve 18th St. Station on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 (Please click here for a full list of station stop times):