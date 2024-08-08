MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is partnering with local artist Bernard Williams and the H.O.P.E. Community Center on the west side of Michigan City to complete another mural, this time on the back side of H.O.P.E. facing Grant Avenue. LCA had three public meetings at the H.O.P.E. Center, giving the community an opportunity to decide on the mural’s content.

“This mural depicts a vision for the future of the west side. It reflects the optimism that people are feeling about this neighborhood and the hope for a connected and vibrant community,” said Janet Bloch, LCA’s executive director.

Most of the funding for both murals at H.O.P.E. have come from grants from the Michigan City American Rescue Funds and Cleveland Cliffs. LCA is very grateful to all who have contributed funds and their time and energy.

This will be Bernard Williams’ third time leading a community mural in Michigan City. He is a nationally-recognized public artist.

The planning process has happened over several months, and the mural’s design envisions the west side’s future: access to the beach, redevelopment of the prison, accessible housing, thriving natural environments and community gardens are among the imagery that will be featured.

LCA’s mural program was ignited by staff participating in community arts programming webinars and learning how others have transformed their neighborhoods with community driven public art. LCA has found that public art is a very engaging way to activate the environment for people’s enjoyment and reflection.

H.O.P.E. Community Center is located at 222 McClelland Ave, Michigan City, IN 46360, and the community is invited to stop by and help paint the mural or simply watch it unfold.

For more information about this project, please Contact Clare D’Amato, at 219-874-4900 or cdamato@lubeznikcenter.org.