A body was found in a pond Wednesday morning in Crown Point, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Crown Point Police received a report of a body in a pond in the Ellendale Farm subdivision.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they were awaiting formal identification of the deceased from family members and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Law enforcement is working to determine whether the individual may be connected with the search for a missing dementia patient in the Crown Point area Tuesday, August 6.