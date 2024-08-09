Mid-City Supply Company, Inc., a wholesale distributor of plumbing and HVAC products based in Elkhart, Indiana, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company’s newly renovated Michigan City, Indiana location on Thursday, August 8th at 9:30 am, at 1501 E 2nd Street, Michigan City, Indiana. The event included representatives from the City Council of Michigan City, the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City, and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited about Mid-City Supply’s re-investment in Michigan City and their commitment to our community. This is a family-owned business that has grown exponentially and sees a great economic future in being a part of Michigan City. We truly appreciate their vision and investment,” emphasized Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. Mid-City Supply invested $1.6 million, expanding the new building to 18,600 square feet from the original 10,500 square feet. The building features an exterior hydronic snow melt system for enhanced visitor safety, as well as interior heating via in-floor radiant for increased comfort and high efficiency. “It was time for a fresh look, and we’re proud to do our part to help beautify the city,” said Jordan New, chief executive officer of Mid-City Supply Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City, noted, “Mid-City Supply Company’s expansion is a testament to the thriving and supportive business climate in Michigan City. We look forward to continuing our long and productive relationship with them.”

About Mid-City Supply Company

Mid-City Supply Company, Inc. is a third-generation family-owned wholesale distributor of plumbing and HVAC equipment based in Elkhart, Indiana. Founded in 1947, Mid-City Supply provides contractors and homebuilders with the highest quality plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, PVF, and industrial products. With 145 employees and nine locations across Indiana and Michigan, Mid- City provides competitive wholesale prices and unparalleled personal service, training and consulting. For more information, visit www.mid-city.com.