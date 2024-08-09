Burns Harbor police officers encountered a possible suspect who was entering unlocked vehicles and stealing items from them.

Police saw the suspect Thursday at about 3:30 a.m. The suspect fled from officers in a silver SUV into the Gary area. Police say you live in the area between Salt Creek Road and Carol and have any camera footage of the suspect(s) please reach out to the police department.

“Again, please lock your vehicles at night and remove any valuables, BHPD said on social media. “If you see someone or something suspicious please contact the police department, and please do not approach the suspicious person or vehicle.”

The Chesterton Police stated the following on their social media regarding the incident:

“The Duneland Area has had a rash of vehicle break-ins over the past couple weeks. These thefts of items from vehicles have happened day and night, mostly from unlocked vehicles with personal items out in plain view. Please lock your vehicles, hide valuables or take them inside, park in well lit areas, and please call 219-926-1136 if you see something or someone suspicious. As always, if it is an emergency dial 911!!”