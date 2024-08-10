LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close U.S. 231 between Bell Street and Fathke Road on or after Monday, August 12.

U.S. 231 will be closed through mid-September for a small structure replacement project. This closure was originally announced earlier this year to follow a pipe lining project to the east on U.S. 231 but was delayed due to utility relocations.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55.