VALPARAISO – On August 25th from 2-5pm, Don Quijote Restaurante will be hosting a dinner to benefit VNA Hospice NWI’s Meals on Wheels of Porter County program. Don Quijote owners Carlos Rivero and Elena Jambrina are generously donating all of the food, wine, staffing, and venue so that 100% of all funds raised will go directly to feed seniors in need.

Tickets for the event are $125, which provides nearly 1 month of hot lunches, and include a four-course meal of Manchego cheese and Spanish Olives, Campiñones, Albondigas, and Patatas Bravas, Blackened Red Fish with Sautéed Shrimp and Salad, homemade dessert and unlimited wine. The event will also feature a 50/50 and multiple wine raffles, a live and silent auction all to help raise funds to feed seniors in need.

“We are thankful for the partnership of Carlos and Elena at Don Quijote and their unwavering support of our Meals on Wheels Program,” said Bob Franko, President & CEO of VNA Hospice NWI. “This isn’t the first time they’ve pulled through for us. Their love and generosity toward seniors in our community continues to inspire and bring people together. The VNA Meals on Wheels program wouldn’t have the impact it does in Porter County without their support.”

The VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County program helps seniors and other homebound residents maintain independence by providing a nutritional, hot lunch and optional light supper. VNA provides nearly $100,000 in community care through the Meals on Wheels of Porter County program each year. To learn more, visit vnanwi.org/services/vna-meals-on-wheels.

Tickets to the dinner can be purchased online at VNAMOW24.givesmart.com.

Questions? Contact Maria Galka at (219) 531-8078 or mgalka@vnanwi.org or Monica Hamline at (219) 531-8049 or mhamline@vnanwi.org.