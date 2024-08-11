THC in the workplace among the topics to be addressed

Franciscan WorkingWell is hosting a free, day-long symposium at Avalon Manor on Sept. 12 aimed at helping employers find healthcare solutions.

“Today’s Healthcare Solutions for Employers” will showcase expert speakers from WorkingWell addressing a variety of diverse topics, including THC (the primary intoxicant in marijuana) in the workplace. Broker and employer panels will discuss trends and strategies in employer-sponsored clinics, detail the benefits of corporate wellness programs and share local success stories.

The symposium will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Merrillville. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

The event is free, but registration is required by Sept. 4. To register, please email Melissa Wood at Melissa.Olsch@FranciscanAlliance.org.