LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction has moved to phase one of bridge work on I-65 between State Road 2 and State Road 10.

Southbound traffic remains shifted to the right in the current configuration, and northbound traffic is split with one lane as a counterflow lane on the southbound side and one lane remaining on the northbound side. The location of the lane on the northbound side will shift during different phases of construction through the fall.

Work on the northbound side will be ongoing through early November. Traffic will go back to its normal configuration over winter, and then the traffic configurations will flip to complete the bridges on the southbound side starting in spring 2025.

Pre-phase work began in April 2024 to strengthen and widen the shoulders and median for future phases of the project. Three bridges will be replaced along this stretch of I-65, with the project ongoing through fall 2025.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.