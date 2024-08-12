Chesterton, IN – August 6, 2024 – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our upcoming State of the Schools event on Thursday, September 5, from 8:00 to 10:00 AM at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Attendees will enjoy a light breakfast and refreshments while Dr. Chip Pettit, Superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation, provides an insightful update on various aspects of our local schools. Key topics will include the new strategic plan, student performance metrics, staffing updates, facilities, and financial status.

This event offers a valuable opportunity for community members to stay informed about the progress and future direction of the Duneland School Corporation. It also provides a platform for engagement and dialogue with our community’s educational leadership.

“We are excited to partner with the Duneland School Corporation for this event,” says Maura Mundell, Chamber President. “This collaboration highlights the vital relationship between our Chamber and the local schools. By offering this event, we aim to strengthen connections and engagement, supporting our schools as the foundation of a thriving community.”

The event is free and open to the public, but we kindly ask that you RSVP at www.dunelandchamber.org, or by calling (219) 026-5513.