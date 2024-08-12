VALPARAISO, Ind. – Shirley Heinze Land Trust (SHLT) has announced a 73-acre addition to Meadowbrook Nature Preserve and Conservation Center, located north of Valparaiso. The property contains SHLT’s organizational headquarters and serves as a regional conservation destination with over 300 protected acres, more than four miles of trails for passive recreation, and exceptional facilities that support educational programming.

“Meadowbrook is part of the greater Moraine Forest Conservation Area, an area that has long been a conservation priority for us,” said Executive Director Kristopher Krouse. “The 73-acre addition has been a part of a family farm for over 100 years and contains working agricultural land, emergent marsh wetlands, and upland forest. Acquisition of the property supports many of the goals we have prioritized through strategic planning, including agricultural land preservation, stewardship, public access, and public engagement.”

“The Meadowbrook expansion is a good example of partners and funders coming together to create a lasting impact for local conservation,” continued Krouse. “Funding to support this acquisition project came from the Porter County Commissioners and Porter County Council and the State of Indiana’s Next Level Conservation Trust Program.”

“The Porter County Commissioners and Council Members are pleased to be a part of such a worthwhile endeavor,” said Porter County Commissioner Barb Regnitz. “We congratulate Shirley Heinze Land Trust on their continued innovation and vision in local conservation. Porter County residents can count themselves lucky to have such a vital resource in our community.”

“We’re thrilled to learn of this exciting expansion, made possible through collaboration and strategic investments by Shirley Heinze Land Trust and its partners at the State and local levels,” said Executive Director of Indiana Land Protection Alliance Andrea Huntington. “We commend SHLT on their conservation leadership and extend our immense gratitude to state and county elected officials and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for their support of this important project.”

“SHLT is committed to increasing the impact of its work by engaging community members, other nonprofits, educational institutions, and community groups,” said Shirley Heinze Land Trust Deputy Director Bridget Harrison. “A match campaign to design and install a community Development Authority’s CreatINg Places program. All donations will be matched $1:$1 up to $50K. Make your contribution by visiting patronicity.com/amphitheater.”

“Make plans to attend our Nature in the Arts program, ‘Weaving Through Waterways,’ on Saturday, August 17, at Meadowbrook Nature Preserve from 10 am to 1 pm,” said Mari Patis, SHLT’s Programs Coordinator. “In partnership with the Art Barn School of Art and Chesterton Art Center, learn how to weave projects like coasters, turtles, and wall decor, and explore the preserve through guided hikes. Artists from the Duneland Plein Air Painters will be demonstrating their art process. Food will be available for purchase from Mixtura Food Truck. RSVP at heinzetrust.org/events.”

Since 1981, Shirley Heinze Land Trust has preserved and restored natural lands and waters in northwestern Indiana, including some of the rarest landscapes in the state. More than 3,400 acres in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke, and Marshall Counties have been protected. The organization also strives to build connections between communities and nature by engaging people of all ages in its work.

For more information on the work and nature preserves of Shirley Heinze Land Trust, visit www.heinzetrust.org, call (219) 242-8558, or find it on social media.