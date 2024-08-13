Education, Family Birth Center tours and giveaways featured

DYER, Indiana – Franciscan Health Dyer is hosting a free baby expo for expectant families and new parents.

The Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Baby Expo is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Franciscan Health Dyer, 24 Joliet St. in the first floor conference rooms. Attendees should enter through the main entrance.

Information and education on car seat safety, prenatal care, safe sleep and breastfeeding will be offered along with information from health vendors, clinical staff, healthcare providers and community resources. Tours of the Family Birth Center, a breakfast buffet and giveaways with also be featured, with attendees having the opportunity to win a TAVO Next Stroller.

The event is free, but registration is required. Registration is available online or by calling 1-800-931-3322.