MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A blended team of architecture, urban design, transportation, planning and housing development professionals is in place to pave the path for the reuse of the Indiana State Prison site.

A collection of industry leaders has been approved to develop a master plan and design as part of the ISP Redevelopment Strategy. Farr Associates, Terra Engineering, McKenna, Zimmerman-Volk Associates and Sam Schwartz are bringing a combined level of expertise to analyze, develop, plan, design and present recommendations for the property.

“The extensive scope of the State Prison redevelopment project needs a strong foundation of expertise to best pinpoint the optimal strategy for this amazing opportunity for our city,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “Bringing experts to the table is the first step to having a solid direction for our city’s future beyond the prison.”

Doug Farr, FAIA, LEED AP, CNU-A, Founder, Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design, said the decision opens the door to opportunities that need a strong sense of collaboration and support.

“The decision to relocate the Indiana State Prison and redevelop the site creates a huge economic development opportunity for the City of Michigan City,” he said. “Under normal circumstances redeveloping a large land parcel is a complex process that can take decades. The redevelopment of a 19th Century State Prison is a far more complicated process that requires coordinated leadership from the State of Indiana and the City of Michigan City.

“The first step in this process is establishing a viable redevelopment vision with broad public support.”

The team has outlined the key tasks that will be addressed throughout the process, which is expected to last through the fall of 2025. Tasks include: analyzing assets and opportunities, design alternatives for the vacant site, transportation analysis and recommendations, site utilization analysis and recommendations, financial analysis and recommendations, public and stakeholder engagement, and delivery of a final strategy playbook.

EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse said having a thoroughly analyzed and immersive strategy is vital to the successful transformation of the site.

“Taking the process step by step is essential to having a master plan and design to create something significant out of the ashes of this challenge,” he said. “We will turn the closure of the prison into an opportunity to spark vitality and vibrancy for our community.”

Nelson Deuitch said input from the community is essential to the strategy and there will be opportunities for conversation and engagement.

“Beyond the analysis and research components, the team will engage with community members in a fashion similar to our Vibrant Michigan City initiative,” Nelson Deuitch said. “We hope to hear from our residents and stakeholders about the future of this site.”

“Our goal is to try to engage as many people as possible. We plan to robustly engage the public both virtually and in person,” Farr added. “We start by interviewing a short list of stakeholders with unique and relevant insights: prison staff, city officials, the development community, neighbors, etc.

“We will hold public workshops devoted to brainstorming, design, and developing a final plan. The face-to-face process will be complemented with virtual meeting options and supported by a project website.”

The Indiana Department of Correction announced in August 2023 that the prison would close after the completion of a new 4,200 bed facility on the Westville Correctional Facility campus. The new prison will replace both facilities.

The EDCMC was awarded READI 2.0 funds to study the reuse of the site during the second round of funding from the state. The Regional Acceleration and Development Initiative program is funding initiatives and projects throughout the state to impact Hoosiers’ quality of life.

Launched by Gov. Holcomb and led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), READI encourages regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning that will attract and retain talent in Indiana. The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session and was divided among 17 regions.

Through READI, 17 regions across the state that represent all 92 counties are moving forward with projects and programs designed to enhance Indiana’s regions for current and future generations of Hoosiers. Collectively, the state’s $500 million investment is expected to yield an additional $9.86 billion public, private and nonprofit dollars invested (19.72:1 investment leverage ratio) in enhancing Indiana’s quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity.

###

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is committed to growing and attracting new industry and business to the community as well as strengthening existing business. EDCMC services, programs, and one-on-one assistance clearly provide the optimum business environment — a place where commerce and industry can prosper and grow. EDCMC merges the right mix of resources, including city government, community members, and the expertise of business leaders. Exclusive incentive packages and unique natural resources make Michigan City, Indiana, the place to build or expand.

For more information, call (219) 873-1211 or visit www.edcmc.com.