The Portage Police Department released the following statement about the passing of retired Assistant Chief of Police Thomas W. Webber Sr.:

“We regretfully share the news of the passing of Assistant Chief of Police Thomas W. Webber Sr. (Unit #2 Retired). Officer Webber was one of the first 5 members of the Portage Police Department, upon its founding in July of 1959. Officer Webber attained the rank of Assistant Chief, before retiring in July 1979.

During his career with the Portage Police Department Officer Webber was able to attain his Juris Doctorate from the Valparaiso University School of Law in 1974 and worked as an attorney from 1975 until 1989 when he was appointed Superior Court II Judge by then Governor Evan Bayh and he retained that position until his retirement in 2002, whereby he became a Senior Judge serving Porter, Lake, Jasper, LaPorte, and Newton Counties.

The Portage Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to Officer Webber’s family and friends, and we thank him for his twenty-years of dedicated service to the City of Portage.”