On 8/15/24, at approximately 5:36am, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call indicating a person had been shot in the 2300 block of Normandy Drive. Uniform Patrol Shift III Officer Rachel Ewart and Cpl. Deshone Harris responded to the scene. Upon arrival, a 22-year-old female and 35-year-old
male were found deceased inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Both appeared to have gun shot wounds.
The Investigative Division was summoned to the scene and this investigation is ongoing. Det./Sgt. Lendell Hood has been assigned as the Lead Detective. No further information will be provided at this time pending the notification of immediate family. Also assisting at the scene was Uniform Patrol Shift I, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Trail Creek Police Department, LaPorte County EMS, Michigan City Fire Department and the LaPorte County Coroner.
The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Det./Sgt. Hood at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous! Michigan City Police Department #wims