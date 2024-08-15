The Michigan City Police Department would ask that anyone with information about this case to please contact Det./Sgt. Hood at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!