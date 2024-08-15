The United Way of La Porte County held an awards event on Wednesday afternoon at Waterford Inn to present 11 Community Pillars with The “Unity Ward”. Congratulations to all of the Award Recipients at the 2nd Annual United Way of LaPorte County-“Strengthing Community the “United Way” Award Event including our very own Ric Federighi. A wonderful event at the Waterford Inn II earlier today. Thank you to everyone who Makes A Difference in the communities we service. # wims #localradio #nwi #unitedway