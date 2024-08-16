The Ogden Dunes Police Department released the following boil water order advisory on Thursday:

“Due to the installation of a new fire hydrant in the area of Ogden Rd and Cottonwood and the anticipated loss of water pressure or disruption of service, there is a boil order in effect for cooking and consumption for all residents north of Skyline and east of Cedar Trl.

We will send out an update once the boil order is lifted.

This project will result in not only additional fire protection but also the ability to flush out the main water line in your immediate area. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we improve our infrastructure.

Contact the street/water department @ (219) 763-6755 if you have any questions”