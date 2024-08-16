Two men were arrested for possession of methamphetamine after after a La Porte County Sheriff’s deputy checked a suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday night at 11:45 p.m., a deputy observed an SUV parked in the lot of the Grocery Shoppeat 4535 North Wozniak Road. A man was standing outside the SUV and a second man was spotted running towards the closed business.

The deputy proceeded into the parking and positioned his patrol vehicle behind the SUV. Upon approaching the subjects, he observed an item being thrown from the passenger side of the SUV. The subjects were identified as 50-year-old William R. LeCount and 32 year-old Christopher J. Micheals.

Following the arrival of additional deputies, the deputy approached the discarded item and found it to be an open package of female hygiene products. Lying on the ground next to the package were two clear baggies containing a large amount of a white crystal rock substance.

As LeCount was being taken into custody, he fled from deputies. Following a brief foot pursuit, LeCount was apprehended and taken into custody. Micheals was taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation at the scene, LeCount and Micheals were transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

LeCount was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement. Micheals was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine. LeCount and Micheals remain housed in the LCJ.