Passengers on the South Shore Line are advised the SSL will implement a new train schedule Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The new schedule incorporates service modifications as a result of passenger feedback. In addition to incorporating many passenger requests, please note SSL has received State approval for the discontinuance of weekend service to McCormick Place following a public comment period.

The SSL says special McCormick Place service will still be offered for large events such as the Auto Show, Chicago Marathon, and Comic & Entertainment Expo, etc.

Please click here to view the full schedule of train times.