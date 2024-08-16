LAKE COUNTY, Ind. –– A Crown Point man was arrested on drug charges, including Fentanyl after a crash on I-65. An Indiana State Police trooper was driving northbound on I-65 just south of Ridge Road when he observed a red Dodge pickup truck crash into the center median wall, then leave the scene of the crash.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and made a traffic stop on the Dodge about a mile north of where the crash occurred. During the traffic stop investigation, troopers determined there was probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle. Another trooper arrived at the scene shortly after and assisted with the investigation. As a result of the vehicle search, a large amount of controlled substances were located to include the following: fentanyl, marijuana, Xanax, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine.

The suspect, 31-year-old Alex R. Parks, from Crown Point, was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail for booking. He is being held on possession of narcotic drug, possession of a controlled, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The above charges are accusations of a crime. Final charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.