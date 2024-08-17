The Valparaiso Police Department has added two new officers with the swearing-in of Jack Hudgens and Austin Arias today. Mayor Jon Costas performed the ceremony within the council chambers of City Hall, with numerous officers, civilian staff, and family present to witness the event.

During the ceremony, Chief Andrew McIntyre welcomed Jack and Austin to the Valparaiso Police Department family, recognizing the training and experience each brings with them to Valparaiso. “We are excited to celebrate the start of a new journey for two new Valparaiso Police Officers,” said Chief McIntyre. “Jack and Austin have risen to the top of their hiring process, we are excited to add them to our agency, and look forward to getting them started.”

Jack Hudgens is a 2010 graduate of the Knox High School and has attended Ivy Tech Community College, where he studied Criminal Justice. Hudgens arrives in Valparaiso with prior police experience, having served the Starke County Sheriff’s Department since 2015. During his tenure with Starke County, Hudgens served as a jail officer, Patrol Officer, K9 handler, Sergeant, Instructor, and was currently the Chief Deputy.

Austin Arias is a 2015 graduate of Valparaiso High School and has attended Indiana University—Northwest, where he studied Criminal Justice. Arias comes to VPD with prior security experience, serving with Security Incorporated since 2012. During his tenure with the armored car company, Arias worked as a technician and manager.