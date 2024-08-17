LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor will have lane closures on State Road 912/Cline Avenue between Ridge Road and 169th Street / 15th Avenue on or after Monday, August 19.

State Road 912 will have alternating lane closures for approximately three weeks during daytime work hours for permanent pavement markings after concrete restoration and bridge deck overlay work in the area.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.