The Michigan City Football Hall of Fame, along with the Michigan City High School Football
team is putting on the 1st Annual “Finish on the 50”.
5K Walk/Run on Saturday, September 14, 2024. The race will start at Ames Field at 8:00 am,
the race course will go through the streets of Michigan City.
You will return to Ames Field to experience a football-themed obstacle course for each
participant, with the completion of the race on the 50-yard line.
The race fee is $25 per participant until September 1, after September 1 the fee for the race will
Each participant will receive an awesome t-shirt, refreshments, and entry to the tailgate after
https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/MichiganCity/Finishonthe505KRun
increase to $30 per participant. The race length is 5K (3.1 miles).
