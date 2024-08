U.S. 20 will close between Beam St and Lawson Ln for approximately 1 day starting on or after Monday, August 26.

This closure will start in the early morning hours (3am or earlier) and last into the evening (approx 7 p.m.).

INDOT crews will be working at the Beam St bridge with the goal of increasing the height clearance of the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to use State Road 49 and I-94 as the detour. Schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.