News release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. – The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest is bringing back the popular Innovators Café Series on Sept. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development, 3001 E. Columbus Drive, East Chicago, IN, 46312.

Innovators Café is a luncheon series held on location to familiarize the region’s business and community leaders with the significant and diverse innovation found in the workplace. The aim is to share best practices in a leader-to-leader format that encourages innovation and provides insights into how real problems are being solved.

At this event, attendees will learn about ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development’s legacy of innovative steel solutions and tour some of the company’s unique laboratory facilities in East Chicago, Indiana.

ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development has been recognized several times by the Society of Innovators. It received the Chanute Prize for Team Innovation in 2009 and 2012. In 2017, it was awarded the Leonardo da Vinci Prize for Team Innovation. Teams from ArcelorMittal Global R&D were also inducted into the Society in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation was established to honor the late Richard C. Sussman, Ph.D., former chairman for the Society of Innovators and head of the Research Laboratory at ArcelorMittal.

“The Innovators Café events are great opportunities to look inside and learn about the ongoing innovation processes in the diverse businesses and institutions of Northwest Indiana,” said David White, director of Process Research at ArcelorMittal Research USA. White also serves on the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest’s board of directors.

“ArcelorMittal has been a strong supporter of the Society of Innovators since its inception. We believe a vibrant innovation culture is paramount to the health of our company and the Northwest Indiana region,” he added. “The Society helps facilitate this culture through activities like the Innovators Café.”

The Innovators Café at ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development is open to the public, but tickets are limited to the first 75 registrants. Registration is $15 per person. Tickets include lunch, presentation, networking and a tour of the facility. More information and registration can be found at www.pnw.edu/soi.

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest contributes to economic and community development as the champion of innovation and entrepreneurship in Northwest Indiana. For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.

Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.