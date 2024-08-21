Press release, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department:

As Duneland schools and other area schools started their first week of school last week, motorists are being reminded to heed an extra bit of caution when driving, especially during early morning pickup and afternoon drop off.

Public Safety Officials around the county want to ensure a safe and accident-free school year.

According to Kristin Poland, deputy director of the National Transportation Safety Board Office of Highway Safety, “School buses are the safest form of transportation to get to and from school.” The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported in 2022 alone, “42,795 people die in motor vehicle traffic crashes.” Among the 40,000-plus people who die in vehicular crashes, just five or six of them involve school bus passengers – making school buses the safest form of transportation.

School buses area heavily regulated vehicles on the road, more so than passenger vehicles. If you are driving, remember these simple rules:

Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. You should slow down and prepare to stop your vehicle.

Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. You must stop your car and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving, before you can start driving again.

Even when lights aren’t flashing, watch for children, particularly in the morning or mid-afternoon, around school arrival and dismissal times. Be alert as you back out of a driveway, or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.

Public Safety Officials are asking motorists to plan and prepare ahead of time when beginning your commute on the road during the school week.

Follow these tips for a stress-free commute:

Plan your route ahead of time and prepare for delays with school buses stopping for children in the road.

Leave early. Give yourself plenty of time and some cushion room to get to your destination safely.

Watch for school age children waiting along the road for the bus by being alert. Some early morning coffee will do the trick!

In addition to school bus safety, parents and guardians have a responsibility to educate their children on how to behave at the bus stop and while on the bus. School bus drivers have a heavy responsibility as is getting your child to and from school. Practicing good behavior is crucial to creating a safe environment for everyone.