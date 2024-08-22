Join Team WIMS live this Saturday for Tour de La Porte.

Tour de La Porte —taking place Friday, August 23 through Sunday, August 25 — is a walking, running, and cycling event that raises money to support the mission of the La Porte County Family YMCA.

Every year, the YMCA helps thousands of people lead a happier, healthier lifestyle through programs that promote healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility.

With your help, we can make La Porte County a better place to call home!

For more information check out www.tourdelaporte.org and www.lpymca.org.

Thank you to our sponsors: La Porte County Family YMCA Arnett Construction & Roofing Derrick Wayne Arnett NIPSCO