Last week Starke County Deputy McKee with his K9 partner Robby, Deputy Hudgens with his K9 parter Mack, and Pulaski Deputy Leszek with his K9 partner Tiko all participated in the K9 Olympics at Vohne Liche Kennels.

During this week long training seminar & competition, participants compete in various events such as narrcotics, tracking, obedience, and apprehension.

For the 2nd year in a row, K9 Robby won the Hardest Hitting Dog.

WIMS congratulates all of the officers involved.