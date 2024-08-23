Portage Police said Thursday that a report of a child being approached by a vehicle was unsubstantiated.

The original report caused Portage Township Schools to go into a lock-out, prior to contacting law enforcement.

Patrol Officers and Detectives have concluded their investigation, which included interviewing the student, speaking with a witness and reviewing video footage from cameras in the area.

Investigators do not believe there was any contact between the child and any person and no abduction was attempted.

Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time.