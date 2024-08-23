All lanes of travel on U.S. 20 will be closed between Highway Street and Beam Street at 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.

“No traffic will be able to pass through this location during this time while crews grind down the road and repave it to make more clearance space for semis to pass under the bridge,” INDOT said. “This is in response to several tractor-trailers striking the bottom of the bridge.”