CROWN POINT — Area residents can lace up their walking shoes for a healthy dose of information and exercise as Franciscan Health’s free Walk With A Doc program steps off in Crown Point on Sept. 12.

The free, one-hour walks will start at the main entrance of the Lake County Health Department at 2900 W. 93rd Ave. in Crown Point at 3 p.m. Central each Thursday Sept. 12 through Oct. 17. The walks begin with a brief health talk by a physician or clinical staff member followed by stretching and walking. Registration takes place on-site only beginning at 2:45 p.m. each Thursday.

Participants need not complete the one-hour walk to participate. In case of inclement weather, the walks will be cancelled.

Franciscan Health’s Walk With A Doc program is the perfect way to supplement a walking, fitness or wellness program. Walking provides multiple physical and mental health benefits, including increasing weight loss, strengthening the heart, lowering blood sugar, easing joint pain, boosting energy and improving mood.

The Walk with a Doc program is a collaboration between Franciscan Health and the Lake County Health Department.

For more information, please contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Stacy Zembala at Stacy.Zembala@franciscanalliance.org.