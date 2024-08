PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor LGS Plumbing Inc will close U.S. 6 between Mander Road and County Road 350 East on or after Monday, August 26.

U.S. 6 will be closed through late December for two consecutive small structure replacements.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The official detour will follow State Road 49 and State Road 2.