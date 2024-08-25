MICHIGAN CITY OKTOBERFEST THIS WEEKEND Friday August 30th-Monday September 2nd will take place inWashington Park, Michigan City 6 On the Lake, Michigan City. Join Michigan City Special Events, The City of Michigan City for a fun packed Labor Day weekend. Team WIMS will be LIVE all weekend long! Oktoberfest is back in Michigan City! Oktoberfest features over 50 live entertainment acts on three stages, multiple full bars and a wide variety of food, art, craft and merchandise vendors as well as a Kids Zone. Labor Day weekend fun for the whole family! Check out The Michigan City Special Events FACEBOOK Page for Music, Vendors, Family Fun, and so much more. SEE BELOW FOR ALL OF THE INFORMATION-Music, Vendors, Food, Fun and so much more. SUBJECT TO CHANGE