Swanson Road will be closed to thru traffic between Rt. 20 and Evergreen Avenue during the hours of 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, August 26 – August 27, 2024 (weather permitting) for NIPSCO pole replacement.

The City of Portage is asking the public to use Dombey Road as your detour route.