In Portage, Swanson Road will be closed to thru traffic between Rt. 20 and Evergreen Avenue during the hours of 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, Aug. 26 – Aug. 27, 2024 (weather permitting) for NIPSCO pole replacement.

The City of Portage is asking the public to use Dombey Road as your detour route.

Follow WIMS on Facebook and check back at WIMSradio.com for more roadwork updates.