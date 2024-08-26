EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ TUESDAY
Excessive Heat Warning issued August 26 at 2:29PM EDT until August 27 at 10:00PM EDT by NWS Northern Indiana
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around
or greater than 105.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN…From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is still potential for shower and
thunderstorm activity to limit high temperatures. Warm and humid
conditions overnight tonight and Tuesday night with lows in the
70s will make it harder for people to recover from impacts of
heat during the day, particularly for those without air
conditioning. Heat indices south of US-24 are currently
forecast to surpass 100 on Wednesday as well, but uncertainty
remains with rainfall timing and placement.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
