EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ TUESDAY

Excessive Heat Warning issued August 26 at 2:29PM EDT until August 27 at 10:00PM EDT by NWS Northern Indiana

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around

or greater than 105.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is still potential for shower and

thunderstorm activity to limit high temperatures. Warm and humid

conditions overnight tonight and Tuesday night with lows in the

70s will make it harder for people to recover from impacts of

heat during the day, particularly for those without air

conditioning. Heat indices south of US-24 are currently

forecast to surpass 100 on Wednesday as well, but uncertainty

remains with rainfall timing and placement.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.