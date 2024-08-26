WINFIELD, Indiana – Family medicine nurse practitioner Selena Roggeveen is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Winfield. Selena Roggeveen, NP, is board-certified and earned her master of science degree in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette.

In addition to family medicine, Roggeveen’s clinical interests include management of chronic medical conditions, preventative and primary care for all ages and family-focused health care services. Roggeveen is accepting new patients at Winfield Health Center, 11161 Randolph St. in Winfield. In-person and virtual visits are available.

For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 662-9424.